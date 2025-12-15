Gauteng police shoot and kill hijacking suspects in Parys

The suspects were allegedly dressed in South African Police Service (Saps) uniform.

Two suspects have been shot dead during a high-speed chase in the Free State.

It is understood that the shootout occurred with Gauteng police and private security in Parys early on Monday morning.

Fake cops

The suspects were allegedly dressed in South African Police Service (Saps) uniform.

Officers also recovered firearms and blue lights.

Free State police have confirmed the shooting to The Citizen, but said Gauteng police would provide more details on the shooting incident.

High-speed chase

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said an operations team comprising various police units in Gauteng, including tactical response, traffic airwing, counter-intelligence, and private security companies, acted on intelligence information about a VW Golf 7 vehicle involved in blue-light robberies.

“The team strategically placed themselves, and the vehicle was spotted driving on R59 road fitted with blue lights. As police attempted to stop it, the vehicle sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and a shootout between the suspects and the police.

“The suspects’ vehicle lost control and collided with a fence in the Parys area. Two suspects dressed in police uniforms were found dead in the car. The team further recovered two unlicensed firearms with ammunition, Saps uniform with insignia, blue lights, sirens and false registration numbers,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Blue light robberies

Nevhuhulwi said a preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects have been involved in blue-light robberies on the R59 and other roads between Gauteng and the Free State.

“They will hijack their victims and kidnap them for hours while withdrawing sums of money from the victims’ bank accounts.

“The police will continue to intensify their efforts to crack down on these robberies. The public is once more urged not to stop in isolated areas but rather drive to the nearest police station or filling station. For any criminal activities, the public can report on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111,” Nevhuhulwi said.

