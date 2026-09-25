Giyani police arrest son suspected of murdering 82-year-old mother

The suspect is expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Friday, 25 September.

Police in Giyani, Limpopo have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the murder of his 82-year-old mother.

The murder is alleged to have taken place at Xikukwani Village during the early hours of Wednesday, 23 September.

Police received a report of the murder at around 1am and then proceeded to the identified residence.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, the police found the body of an elderly woman lying on a bed with visible injuries to her head and face.

Emergency Medical Services personnel declared the woman dead at the scene.

Investigations

In a statement released by the South African Police Services (Saps), during preliminary investigations it was revealed that the deceased was living with her son.

It is alleged that the son is the one who initially reported the incident to the police.

He allegedly told the police that he had just come back from a drinking spree during the early hours of Wednesday.

When he found his mother lying on the bed with injuries to her face.

The police commenced an investigation and thereafter linked the son to the murder, who was then arrested, and is now facing a charge of murder.

Saps further said that they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicion that the deceased might have been sexually assaulted.

An additional charge of rape could be added should the investigations lead to sufficient evidence to support the sexual assault charge.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 25 September.