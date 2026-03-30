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Grand theft chocolate: 12‑ton KitKat F1 bars vanish in Italy

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

30 March 2026

06:29 am

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KitKat became the official chocolate partner of Formula 1 ahead of the 2025 season.

Grand theft chocolate: 12‑ton KitKat F1 bars vanish in Italy

KitKat, owned by Swiss food giant Nestle on Sunday said, a huge shipment of the chocolate bars was stolen in Europe. Picture: X/Yahoo.

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Thieves in Italy did not have a break, but had a KitKat: at least twelve tons of the F1-themed chocolate bars.

KitKat, owned by Swiss food giant Nestlé, on Sunday said a huge shipment of the chocolate bars was stolen in Europe, warning that the heist risked causing shortages in stores right before Easter.

Chocolate heist

Nestle confirmed that a truck carrying 413 793 units of its new Formula 1 car-shaped KitKat chocolate bar range was stolen in transit after leaving its production site in Italy and before reaching Poland.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat,” a spokesperson for the brand said, referring to its catchphrase.

“But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.”

KitKat became the official chocolate partner of Formula 1 ahead of the 2025 season. 

ALSO READ: WARNING: Thousands of Citro-Soda packs pulled amid contamination fears

Investigations

Nestlé did not say where specifically the goods had gone missing, but said: “The vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for”.

“Investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners,” it said.

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KitKat warned that the missing chocolate bars “could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets”. It said it was possible to trace the stolen goods by scanning the unique batch codes found on each bar.

“If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat, who will then share the evidence appropriately,” Nestle said.

KitKat recall

In 2022, as a precaution, Nestlé South Africa recalled a limited number of KitKat milk chocolate products due to the possibility that they contained glass fragments.

While it received no complaints or reported injuries, Nestlé said it was recalling the Kit Kat products after discovering small pieces of glass during its quality and safety checks.

The affected products were produced over a limited period, and the recall covered only products with specific production codes listed on the label.

ALSO READ: Slimsy pomegranate squash drink pulled from shelves

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