‘Gun control saves lives’: Experts call for urgent action to stop mass shootings

Experts warn that without proper intelligence and gun control, mass shootings will continue across South Africa.

If South Africa is serious about the fight against mass shootings and brutal murders, it must first fix compromised intelligence and fight vigorously against the spreading of illegal firearms.

This is according to experts who were reacting to the recent killing of five people. The two women and three men were shot dead at a tavern at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. Three other people were injured.

The suspects came to the tavern and started shooting randomly, without saying a word, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

Suspects shot at tavern randomly

“The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder,” said Masondo.

Mike Bolhuis, a specialist investigator into serious violent, economic and cybercrimes, said the most ideal situation would be to have people who understand the law and the consequences if they break it.

“In other words, we need well-informed and literate people who can identify and evaluate crime and do a risk analysis before taking action,” said Bolhuis.

ALSO READ: Mass shooting in Gauteng tavern: Gang of ‘silent’ gunmen kill five

“I would also suggest a boost in infrastructure, which we don’t have. Then this information would have come out to the authorities before these brutal murderers attacked.

“Informants are extremely important, but we don’t have a good enough informant infrastructure in South Africa. It is also an international problem that should be carefully looked at and addressed soon.”

Difficult to stop mass shootings from happening

Chad Thomas, CEO of IRS Forensic Investigations, said it was difficult to stop these violent crimes from taking place.

“It is going to take a mid-to long-term law enforcement strategy by the government to implement measures to reduce this scourge, as well as a societal change in the manner in which crime is treated,” he said.

The government failed the public because the confiscated guns somehow found their way back onto the street, Thomas said.

There were also historical arms caches from the struggle years, as well as small arms and explosives coming into the country via the porous ports of entry.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: Another mass shooting at informal settlement in Cape Town

Thomas said it was important for people to be trained so that they can be able to defend themselves, their families and their property.

“It’s been over two decades since the new firearm legislation was implemented. Although time-consuming, the system works to license firearms for competent civilians,” he said.

“Trained, legally armed and competent citizens are in a better place to protect themselves against violent crime than the majority of the population.”

Poor crime intelligence

To a certain extent, the government was failing to protect the public due to poor crime intelligence, he said.

Crime intelligence was key to disrupting and dismantling organised crime syndicates and having capable informers to give information on perpetrators of crime.

“While the police leadership is at war with itself, it is the criminals who benefit,” he said.

ALSO READ: Shootings plague Cape Town after another five people gunned down

Criminologist Anthony Minnaar said it was unfair to blame the police for a random shooting.

“It is virtually impossible for police to predict an impending act of violence or shooting unless they receive a tipoff,” said Minnaar.

“Communities should themselves become more proactive in reporting any suspicious activities or presence of strangers in their neighbourhoods.”

Failing concerns for curbing scourge

Witness Maluleke, a senior criminologist from the University of Limpopo, said the latest tavern mass shooting highlights failing concerns for curbing this scourge.

The local police and affected communities were finding it difficult to control the proliferation of illegal firearms and related confiscations.

“The police are doing their best to protect the citizens; however, their ratio [manpower], intelligence and resources are often compromised,” Maluleke said.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for Gugulethu mass shooting, another wanted

“I believe we are failing each other as collaborative efforts are highly sought to re-address the tavern killings.

“The root causes of tavern killings should be extensively investigated to provide tailored and detailed strategies against the practice.”

South African Gunowners Association chair Damian Enslin believed more effective policing was required.

Effective policing required

“The government is not resourcing the special firearm units, nor spending and developing crime intelligence, nor is enough being done to stop the sources of illegal firearms from cross-border and corruption within the South Africa Police Service and South African National Defence Force,” Enslin said.

“Those citizens who choose to own firearms for self-defence purposes must be encouraged to apply for licences for firearms for protection.

“Once the firearm licence has been received, we encourage further practical firearm training as well as knowledge on the legitimate use of firearms.”

ALSO READ: Outrage after seven people killed in mass shooting in Gugulethu

Community members who apply for firearms licences and undergo training cannot only protect themselves, but also their families, friends, neighbours and other community members, as well as assist the police in combating crime, Enslin said.

Gun Free SA director Stanley Maphosa said the senseless violence at Shoba informal settlement was a tragic reminder of South Africa’s gun violence crisis, in which 33 people are shot dead every day.

“The solution is reducing the availability of guns. Research from across the world shows that gun control saves lives,” said Maphosa.

Strengthen gun controls

“When South Africa strengthened gun controls between 2000 and 2010 under the Firearms Control Act, daily shooting deaths dropped from 34 to 18 people per day.

“Unfortunately, these gains have been reversed due to poor enforcement and increased criminality. Any claim that increasing legal gun ownership enhances safety is extremely dangerous and irresponsible.”

He said police are failing to protect people, as Gun Free SA recorded 80 mass shootings (four or more people shot) last year.

NOW READ: Umlazi mass murder: KZN premier condemns ‘barbaric’ attack, calls for action against crime