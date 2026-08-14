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Hawks arrest second suspect in Durban trafficking ring

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

14 August 2026

08:43 am

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The main suspect, a 65-year-old Durban businessman, was handcuffed on 11 August 2026.

Hawks arrest second suspect in Durban trafficking ring

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The Hawks have arrested a second person on trafficking and kidnapping charges as the crime-fighting unit tightens its probe into a trafficking ring that lured young women with fake job offers.

The 48-year-old man handed himself over to the authorities at Durban North Police Station on Thursday.

Luring women

Police spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the man will be facing charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and kidnapping when he appears in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“The case stems from a 2022 rescue of four young women from Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, who were lured with a fake SIM card job opportunity and were later forced into sexual exploitation at a Durban North property.”

The recruiters told the women they would sell SIM cards to clients in a private casino. They were also provided with transportation and accommodation in Durban.

Fake employment

Nkwalase said reports indicate that suspects transported the victims to Durban North on 2 March 2022.

“Upon arrival at a house in Durban North, the victims were informed that the conditions of employment had changed and that they would no longer be selling SIM cards but would be subjected to physical sexual exploitation,” the Hawks said on Wednesday.

“It was further alleged that the boss or ringleader came to the premises to interview the victims, and one of the victims was sexually assaulted by the boss.”

The victims managed to escape after one of them sent a WhatsApp message to a boyfriend. The boyfriend then reported the alleged trafficking to the police.

Main suspect

The main suspect, a 65-year-old Durban businessman, was handcuffed on Tuesday by the Hawks, who executed a J50 warrant of arrest.

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He appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and the case was postponed to 25 August 2026 for a formal bail application.

Madlanga Commission

According to reports, witnesses mentioned the name of the controversial and prominent businessman at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Witnesses also mentioned his name at the Saps ad hoc committee in Parliament.

Nkwalase said the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team’s probe continues and more suspects linked to the incident will be arrested.

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arrest Durban hawks human trafficking KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Madlanga commission sexual abuse women
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