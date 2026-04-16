Hawks arrest wanted Benin activist over illegal attempt to cross into Zimbabwe

The group faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested French-born Beninese activist Kemi Seba, his son and a South African man alleged to have acted as a facilitator, after they reportedly paid R250 000 to illegally cross into Zimbabwe.

Seba, whose real name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, his 18-year-old son Khonsou Seba Capo Chichi and François van der Merwe briefly appeared in the Brooklyn Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The group faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Seba, a politician, pan-Africanist leader, and activist, is known for his anti-Western and anti-imperialist sentiments. He also heads the non-governmental organisation Pan-Africanist Emergency.

Seba, his son and an alleged SA facilitator arrested on Monday

The trio were nabbed on Monday following an intelligence-driven operation in Pretoria. The operation involved the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Crimes Against the State (CATS), the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section, and Crime Intelligence’s Counter Terrorism.

Law enforcement received information about the facilitation of illegal movement into Zimbabwe through the Limpopo River.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the multi-disciplinary team followed up on the information received. They nabbed the father-and-son duo and Van der Merwe during a sting operation at a shopping centre in Pretoria.

R250 000 to cross Limpopo River into Zimbabwe

“The intelligence purported that the duo was being assisted by an individual who had been paid approximately R250 000 to assist the duo to move across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe with the intention to further proceed to Europe,” Mogale said.

Mogale added that, according to preliminary investigations, Seba is allegedly a wanted fugitive in France and Benin.

During the arrest, the team confiscated cellphones and approximately R318 000.

“The Hawks, through the assistance of Interpol, can confirm that Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi is indeed a wanted fugitive in Benin in relation to crimes against the state,” Mogale said.

On 7 December 2025, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri led Benin Armed Forces (FAB) mutineers in attacks on officials and the presidential palace. He then declared Beninese president Patrice Talon’s removal on the state broadcaster.

Wanted in Benin for allegedly supporting coup attempt

Loyalist forces, with support from Nigeria and France, defeated the coup attempt within hours.

Seba was a candidate in the 2026 Beninese presidential election. He expressed his support for the coup while it was ongoing.

Following this, the Beninese government issued an arrest warrant for Seba in December 2025.

Meanwhile, in 2024, France revoked Seba’s French nationality because authorities said he spread anti-French sentiment. They also said he incited rebellion and showed “manifest disloyalty” through his criticism of France’s presence in Africa.

The Brooklyn Magistrate’s Court postponed the case to 20 April and remanded the suspects in custody. Subsequent extradition processes are now underway.