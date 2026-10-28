Hawks probe Tuynhuis security breach after man arrested inside restricted area

Tuynhuis is the official office of the president of South Africa in Cape Town.

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he was arrested inside the restricted grounds of Tuynhuis, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official office in Cape Town.

The Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (Cats) unit launched an investigation after a man was allegedly found inside a restricted area at Tuynhuis.

Arrest

He was arrested on Tuesday, 27 October 2026 and is expected to face a charge of contravening the National Key Points Act.

According to police, the South African Police Service (Saps) Presidential Protection Services (PPS), who were deployed at Parliament, were conducting foot patrols when they noticed a suspicious individual running in the garden at Tuynhuis.

Hawks

Police said officers approached the man and questioned him about his presence in the restricted area.

“However, the suspect was allegedly unable to provide a clear explanation as to how he had gained access to the premises. He was subsequently arrested at the scene.”

The matter has since been referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State, which is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigations

Police have not disclosed further details about the suspect’s motives or how he allegedly entered the restricted area.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 October 2026, where he is expected to face charges linked to the alleged violation of security measures at the national key point.

Investigations are continuing.

Saps badge

Meanwhile, the Saps in Brakpan has warned the public against the unauthorised use of the Saps badge and emblem, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI)- generated content shared on social media.

The police said the badge is a protected symbol of authority and public trust, and using it without permission violates the Saps Act.

Warning

Authorities cautioned that AI-generated posters, videos and images featuring Saps insignia can mislead the public and be mistaken for official police material.

The warning also covers the unlawful wearing of police uniforms, AI-altered images depicting people as officers, and fabricated arrest images. T

The public is urged to use AI responsibly and report any unauthorised use of Saps insignia to the nearest police station.