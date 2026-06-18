Hawks raid Secunda brothels, arrest undocumented sisters and rescue four minors

Two undocumented Swazi sisters were arrested in a Secunda brothel raid, while four children were removed

The Hawks in Mpumalanga are investigating brothels in Secunda after an intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of two undocumented migrants and four minors being placed in safe care.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s serious organised crime investigation unit, based in Secunda, conducted a coordinated operation in Embalenhle and Leslie on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

Hawks investigate Secunda brothels

The operation was done in collaboration with the Department of Social Development (DSD), the Department of Home Affairs, and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said that authorities received information about the alleged operation of brothels in both areas. The multidisciplinary team acted on the information obtained and executed search warrants on the premises.

Nkosi said that two sisters, aged 29 and 33, both Swazi nationals, were arrested during the operation for contravening the Immigration Act after they were found to be in South Africa without valid documentation.

“Further investigations led the team to another address in Embalenhle where the arrested suspects’ four minor children, aged between two and four years, were residing under unsuitable conditions,” Nkosi said.

“Following an assessment by social workers, the children were removed and placed in safe care.”

The Hawk’s investigation continued and led to the identification and tracking of the alleged employer of the suspects. He, however, could not be located at the time of the operation.

Two arrested, four minors rescued, devices seized

The multidisciplinary team went to his parents’ residence and seized various electronic devices for further investigation.

The investigators also seized company registers from one of the operational premises, which was allegedly managed by a 29-year-old South African female and suspected of being used for commercial sexual activities.

Nkosi added that the investigation also led the team to Leslie, where two additional premises were searched.

“At one of the premises, a 40-year-old South African female was issued with a R1 500 fine for contravening the Liquor Act after it was established that liquor was allegedly being sold without a valid licence,” he said.

“She also indicated that she was employed to manage activities at the premises.”

All arrested suspects appeared before the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

‘Only beginning of investigation’

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, said the arrest is only the beginning of the Hawks’ investigation.

“We are aware that some of the employees of the alleged brothels may have been recruited for duties different from those they are currently performing,” Gerber said.

“The items seized during the operation will assist investigators in uncovering the full extent of the operation and identifying all those involved in the exploitation of vulnerable persons.”