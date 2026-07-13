Hawks seize R500k truck in illegal sand mining crackdown

The driver was arrested on charges of illegal mining, while the Isuzu truck was seized as an instrument of crime.

The Hawks have secured a R500 000 preservation order against an Isuzu truck linked to an illegal sand mining operation in the Eastern Cape.

This move is aimed at disrupting environmental crime. In addition, it prevents assets used in illegal activities from being disposed of.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said the order was granted by the Mthatha High Court on 24 June 2026. This followed an investigation by its Asset Forfeiture Investigation (AFI) unit. The AFI partnered with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Illegal mining operation uncovered

The case stems from a multidisciplinary law enforcement operation conducted on 10 April 2026 under Operation Phakisa.

Officials from the department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, the South African Police Service (Saps) and other law enforcement agencies carried out compliance inspections within the Mzamba policing precinct. They did this to enforce mining and environmental legislation.

“The integrated team proceeded to an identified illegal sand mining hotspot at Bulala, where a white Isuzu truck was found being loaded with unlawfully extracted sand.”

The Hawks said the people loading the vehicle fled when law enforcement officers arrived, leaving the driver behind.

Driver arrested and truck seized

The driver was arrested on charges of illegal mining, while the Isuzu truck was seized as an instrument of crime.

“The driver, identified as 39-year-old Zamile Mahashini, failed to produce a valid mining permit or any lawful authorisation permitting the extraction and transportation of sand, as required by South African mining legislation.”

Following further investigations by the Hawks after the matter was referred for asset forfeiture proceedings, the NPA approached the Mthatha High Court for a preservation order over the vehicle.

The court granted the application, placing the truck, valued at R500 000, under a preservation order. The order prevents the vehicle from being disposed of, concealed or otherwise dissipated while forfeiture proceedings continue.

Commitment to tackling environmental crime

In the related criminal case, Mahashini was convicted and sentenced to pay a R10 000 fine.

“The preservation order demonstrates the commitment of the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, and their law enforcement partners to deprive offenders of the proceeds and instrumentalities of environmental crime,” Hawks said.

The directorate added that the order reinforced government’s efforts to combat illegal mining. It also serves to protect South Africa’s natural resources and hold those who violate environmental and mineral resource laws accountable.