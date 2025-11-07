Hawks serve summons over R400k fraud allegations

The matter reportedly came to light when Sars approached the complainant regarding unpaid tax liabilities.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Komani has served a summons on a 47-year-old accountant following allegations of fraud amounting to more than R400 000.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), the summons was issued on Thursday, 6 November 2025, after an extensive investigation into financial misconduct involving the accused, who is the director of an accounting firm.

Accused allegedly misused company funds

The case stems from a complaint lodged by the director of a construction company, who alleged that between June 2020 and April 2023, the accountant was contracted to manage his firm’s financial records, conduct audits, and make statutory payments to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

However, the Hawks said the accused allegedly failed to meet these obligations and instead diverted the company’s funds for personal use.

“Further allegations divulged that instead of fulfilling her fiduciary obligations, the accused misappropriated funds entrusted to her by diverting them for personal use,” the Hawks said.

Discovery after unpaid taxes

The matter reportedly came to light when Sars approached the complainant regarding unpaid tax liabilities.

The director then discovered that no payments had been made to the tax authority, despite the accountant having issued invoices and received funds intended for that purpose.

“A meticulous investigation revealed that no payments were ever made to Sars, despite the accused having issued invoices and received payments purportedly for that purpose,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

The financial loss suffered by the complainant is estimated at over R400 000.

Court appearance set for December

The suspect was officially served with a summons on 6 November and is expected to appear before the Komani Regional Court on 12 December 2025, where she will face charges of fraud.

The Hawks have confirmed that investigations are continuing to determine if additional charges or suspects may be linked to the case.

