Alcohol was a contributing factor in more than 500 murders and 1 400 rapes recorded by Saps between July and September.

The South African Police Service (Saps) deals with three to four alcohol-related crime incidents every hour of the day across the country.

This was highlighted by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia during his quarterly briefing on national crime statistics on Friday.

Between July and September, 506 people were either murdered in an alcohol-fueled incident or were killed in or outside a tavern, nightclub or liquor store.

Despite the alcohol-related figures, Cachalia said violent crimes such as murder, armed robberies and sexual assaults had decreased.

However, the Saps still recorded 5 590 murders and 9 908 rapes over the three-month period.

Alcohol and ‘negative behaviours’

Cachalia confirmed that police had recorded 8 201 alcohol-related contact crimes between July and September – an average of about 90 per day.

These included 5 858 cases of grievous assaults, 1 483 rape incidents, 589 attempted murders and 506 murders.

Cachalia said that alcohol consumption was no excuse for criminal behaviour and that liquor outlets were not “automatically responsible” for the actions of their patrons.

“Responsibility lies with each of us to ensure that if we consume alcohol, we do so in moderation and responsibly.

“The evidence both in South Africa and globally is unequivocal. The consumption of alcohol reduces inhibition and contributes to a range of negative behaviours that would not occur if people were sober,” said Cachalia.

‘No acceptable level of murder’

Overall, murders were down by 3.5%, common robbery was down 7.4%, aggravated robbery was down 10.2%, and rapes were down 2.4%.

Cacahlia noted that nearly 3 000 murders during the quarter occurred in public spaces such as streets, parks, open fields and recreation areas, adding that 87% of murder victims were males.

In 98% of the rape incidents where age and gender were recorded, 4 362 victims were under the age of 18, 5 166 were adult females and 277 were adult men.

Cachalia highlighted the prevalence of firearm use, stating that 2 552 murder victims sustained gunshot wounds.

“A firearm turns a dispute into a death. It allows gangs and criminal groups to intimidate communities.

“It magnifies the harm caused in robberies, domestic conflict and targeted attacks,” the acting minister said.

Cachalia stated that while major crimes saw a decrease, and murder had been on a continued downward trend for more than a year, crime levels were far too high.

“Let us be unequivocal: there is no acceptable level of murder, rape, kidnapping or violent assault.

“We will support measures that reduce alcohol-related harm, remove illegal firearms, maintain public spaces, secure abandoned properties and intervene early where violence is becoming normalised.