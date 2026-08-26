High‑speed Limpopo chase ends in R50k cigarette bust

Two unknown suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle with the illicit cigarettes and fled the scene on foot into the darkness to evade arrest.

A high‑speed chase in Limpopo ended with the South African Police Service (Saps) in Sebayeng and the Capricorn Highway Patrol seizing a white Toyota Hilux packed with illicit cigarettes worth more than R50 000, after suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled into the night.

The dramatic scenes unfolded this week at about 7pm at Makotopong village.

Illicit cigarettes

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the “relentless efforts” to combat the trade in illicit cigarettes paid off.

“Police received information about a white Toyota Hilux bakkie transporting illicit cigarettes in the policing area and operationalised the information.

“The bakkie was positively spotted travelling along the R71 public road and police attempted to stop it, but the driver ignored police instructions and sped off.

“The bakkie was chased from Ga-Mothiba village outside Mankweng until it was intercepted at Makotopong village,” Ledwaba said.

Appeal

Ledwaba said two unknown suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot into the darkness to evade arrest.

“Police searched the abandoned bakkie and found illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R50 400. The bakkie, valued at R110 000, and the illicit cigarettes were seized as part of the investigation”

Police have urged anyone with information that can assist with the apprehension of the two male suspects to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Alinah Marotola, on 0825659176, the crime stop number 0860010111, the nearest police station, or the MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are continuing.

Cross-border crime

Earlier this month, between 13 and 16 August 2026, Limpopo Saps and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) intensified operations along strategic border routes, recovering seven stolen vehicles-including a Toyota Land Cruiser abandoned in the Limpopo River-and arresting a Zimbabwean suspect.

Police also confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at R877,679 concealed in vehicles used for smuggling. Provincial Commissioner Jan Scheepers praised the intelligence‑driven deployments, vowing to continue closing syndicate routes and ensuring cross‑border criminals face the full might of the law