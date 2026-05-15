Hijacked and kidnapped truck driver rescued in KZN, suspect arrested

The truck driver and his assistant were driving along the R68 Dundee-Nquthu Road when they were accosted by an unknown number of suspects.

A truck driver who was hijacked of his heavy-duty vehicle and kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been rescued.

The driver was rescued by police officers from the Glencoe K9 Unit, who worked with detectives and uniformed members from Dundee police station.

Hijacking

The truck driver and his assistant were driving along the R68 Dundee-Nquthu Road when they were accosted by an unknown number of suspects in a red sedan.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunsa said the suspects reportedly fired shots at the truck and the driver stopped.

“The assistant managed to flee, and the truck driver was forced into the suspects’ vehicle. One of the suspects drove the truck for about a kilometre before abandoning it on the side of the road.

“Whilst at the crime scene, the owner of the truck made contact with the police, informing them that the suspects had demanded a R100 000 ransom for the release of the victim. Police operationalised the information, and the victim was rescued in Glencoe a few hours after he was kidnapped,” Netshiunda said.

Picture: Saps

Arrest

Netshiunda added that a 57-year-old suspect was arrested in the process, and the vehicle used to commit the crime was also recovered.

“A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.” The suspect will appear in court soon.

Kidnapping

Earlier this week, a suspect who had allegedly kidnapped a Pakistani businessman in Hluhluwe, KZN, was killed in a shootout with police.

The man was shot dead at Empangeni on Saturday night, 9 May 2026.

According to police, the Pakistani businessman was kidnapped on the morning of 6 May 2026, and a ransom of R200 000 was demanded.

Shootout

The following day, R90 000 was paid, and the victim was released on the condition that the balance would be paid once his freedom was guaranteed.

Netshiunda said TRT officers confronted the suspects, and a shootout ensued.

“One suspect was shot and fatally wounded at the scene, the second suspect fled into the bushes and disappeared in the darkness, while the third suspect drove off,” Netshiunda said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who fled and evaded arrest.