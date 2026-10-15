Hijacker’s deadly rampage ends in hail of bullets as police gun him down

Police were conducting routine patrols when they spotted a man firing shots next to a BMW.

A dramatic police chase and gun battle through the streets of Umbilo in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ended with a suspected hijacker dead.

The man allegedly shot a BMW owner, hijacked an e-hailing vehicle at gunpoint, and exchanged fire with police before crashing into a residential property.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

Patrols

Police were conducting routine patrols when they spotted a man firing shots next to a BMW vehicle which was parked on Clark Road.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded and a shootout ensued between the police and the suspect.

“The suspect fled on foot and on Ryde Avenue and hijacked an e-hailing vehicle which had just dropped a client. The suspect drove the hijacked vehicle towards Che Guevara Road as he continued shooting.”

‘Lost control’

Netshiunda said a static deployment of both police and Metro Police officers on Che Guevara Road responded, and the suspect was overpowered.

“He attempted to flee, but he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a gate of a nearby house. He was declared dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who remains unknown at this stage, shot and injured the owner of the BMW, which he attempted to hijack, and the owner was taken to hospital,” Netshiunda said.

Bystander

Netshiunda added that reports claiming that a bystander or a student was hit with a stray bullet during the shootout are false and malicious.

The suspect is unknown at this stage, and as such, circulating social media reports that the suspect is a foreign national are premature and unconfirmed.

“Police will release verified information in due time. Although several police vehicles were riddled with bullet holes, no police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.