Hillbrow Health Centre: Three arrested in paper theft

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) strongly condemned the theft of public property.

Three Expanded Public Works Programme workers have been arrested in connection with the theft of 45 boxes of A4 printing paper from Johannesburg’s Hillbrow Community Health Centre.

The suspects were handcuffed earlier this month following investigations into the incident.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) strongly condemned the theft of public property at Hillbrow Community Health Centre.

‘Zero tolerance’

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the case highlights Gauteng’s zero‑tolerance stance on corruption and the misuse of public resources.

“The incident was reported on 7 July 2026 after a security officer discovered the theft of 45 boxes of A4 printing paper at the facility. The alleged theft involved three Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers, and a criminal case was immediately opened at the Hillbrow Police Station.”

According to information received from the South African Police Service (Saps), the three suspects were arrested on 17 July 2026 in connection with the matter and released on bail on 20 July 2026.

Theft

Mabona added that during the police investigation, the suspects reportedly undertook to return the stolen items.

“To date, only 21 of the 45 boxes have been recovered. The criminal matter remains before the courts. The Department has instituted internal processes and appointed an investigating officer to finalise the administrative investigation.”

Disciplinary action

Mabona added that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the outcome of the investigation and the applicable legislative and disciplinary frameworks.

“The theft of public resources intended to support healthcare service delivery is unacceptable. Every item procured by the Department is funded through public money and is intended to benefit patients.

“Such criminal acts divert scarce resources from patient care, undermine service delivery and erode public confidence in the public health system,” Mabona said.

Mabona added that the department will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure accountability while its internal processes are ongoing.