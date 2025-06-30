Hitmen linked to murder of Fort Hare VC’s bodyguard arrested

The suspects were handcuffed in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg, earlier this month.

Police have arrested two hitmen linked to the murder of Mboneli Vesele, who was the bodyguard of University of Fort Hare (UFH) Vice Chancellor and Principal, Professor Sakhele Buhlungu.

The total number of suspects arrested in relation to the Fort Hare murders is now twelve. Ten others were arrested since 2023, with some still in police custody.

Murder

Vesele was shot and killed inside a vehicle while waiting for the vice chancellor outside the principal’s home in Alice, in the Eastern Cape, on 6 January 2023.

The other suspects include — Isaac Plaatjies, Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khuza, Mthobisi Khanyile, Mthobisi Dlamini, Lindokuhle Manjati, Zimele Chiliza, Phelisa Nkonyeni, and Thamsanqa Mgotyana who are also charged with the murder of former UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets.

Roets was shot dead near East London in May 2022.

Additionally, the group faces charges related to the attempted murders of UFH vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu and deputy vice-chancellor Renuka Vithal.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda said Saps put out a call to the public for information linked to the murder.

“On 15 November 2024, the Saps published the hitmen’s pictures and a request to the public for assistance in tracking down the three wanted suspects after obtaining a J50 warrant of arrest for Bafana Chiliza, Nkosiyazi “Dipopoz” Maphumulo and Siphiwo “Spijojo “ Jejane.

“On 21 June 2025, the team proceeded to Zakkariya Park in Johannesburg following intelligence and information from members of the public. Two of the three hitmen were arrested. The Saps confirms Bafana Chiliza and Nkosiyazi Maphumulo are in custody and will be charged accordingly,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the suspects are expected to appear in the Alice Magistrates Court on Monday.

Third hitmen

Mathe said police are still searching for the third hitman, Siphiwo Jejane.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Warrant Officer Nkosi on 0825575789 or Sergeant Mokoena on 0818517758.

Police commended

The National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, has thanked the media, social media community and community members for assisting police investigators to track down two hitmen linked to the murder of Vesele.

Masemola also commended the investigating team, who have been “working tirelessly to apprehend all those behind the killings at the Fort Hare University.”

“Members of the public play a significant role in assisting the work of the police in apprehending wanted suspects. We thank all stakeholders for playing their part,” Masemola said.

