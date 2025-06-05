Three house robbers shot dead in gun battle with police in Sandton, one arrested

The suspects are believed to be part of the syndicate that has been committing house robberies in the northern suburbs.

Three house robbery suspects, believed to be part of a criminal syndicate targeting homes in the northern suburb of Sandton, were fatally wounded during a shootout with police

One other suspect was arrested.

Police said the gun battle occurred on the N1 freeway in Sandton on Thursday. The N1 North, between Winnie Mandela Drive and Rivonia Road, was closed to traffic as officers attended to the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said they received information about the suspects who had just committed a house robbery in Randburg.

Shootout

Masondo said the suspects stole several household appliances, including the homeowner’s Volkswagen (VW) Polo.

“Police from Gauteng Highway Patrol, together with Gauteng Traffic Airwing and Cap Security, started looking for the suspects.

“The vehicle driven by the suspects and the one taken from the house robbery scene were spotted. As the police tried to stop them on the N1 Highway, the suspects started shooting at the police, and a shootout ensued. Three of the suspects were fatally wounded, and the fourth suspect, who was driving the car taken from the house robbery, was arrested as he tried to jump out of the car,” Masondo said.

Syndicate

Masondo said officers recovered two firearms and the appliances that were stolen during the house robbery.

“The suspects are believed to be part of the syndicate that has been committing house robberies in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

“The suspects are facing charges that include attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property,” Masondo said.

CIT heist

Earlier, police foiled a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and arrested five suspects aged between 35 and 50 in Tshwane, north of Johannesburg.

The group were handcuffed on Thursday, soon after they allegedly committed a robbery in Ekangala.

It is understood that the suspects used a BMW to ram the CIT truck.

The robbers then bombed the van and took an undisclosed amount of cash before speeding off in different cars.

Out on bail

Masondo said officers from the Gauteng Highway Patrol responded swiftly and arrested the suspects after a high-speed chase.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that these suspects are out on bail after committing cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo Provinces,” Masondo said.

He said police are still on the hunt for six more suspects.

