Police offer reward for information on IFP MP’s killer — here’s how much

Gauteng police have issued a reward of R60 000 for information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of former IFP Deputy Chief Whip Khethamabala Sithole.

Police are searching for Zamani Ngila Ximba, a third suspect wanted for the murder of Sithole.

Officers made a breakthrough earlier this month and arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Sithole.

Wanted suspects

The two appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court earlier this month. The case was postponed to 12 June for a formal bail application.`

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Ximba is also wanted for the attempted murder of two other people at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong on the 31st of May 2025.

“The suspect is tall, dark in complexion and deemed armed and very dangerous”.

Sithole was killed earlier this month on a Saturday evening at Buyafuthi hostel in Katlehong, Gauteng.

Provincial secretary Alco Ngobese was also injured in the shooting and is currently receiving treatment.

Bail

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the two accused who appeared in court could not be named at this stage to “protect the ongoing investigation process.”

“Both accused are in custody, and they are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of adding more individuals”.

Not politically motivated

The IFP confirmed that Sithole’s murder was not politically motivated.

It had earlier labelled the murder as an “assassination”, with several political parties calling for tolerance and an end to political killings.

Speaking outside court, IFP Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini said the party is saddened by the murder of Sithole.

“We are relieved that the suspects appeared today here in court. We can confirm it has nothing to do with politics, but it has everything to do with what police will divulge at the right time.”

Dhlamini said the IFP is opposed to the suspects being granted bail.

