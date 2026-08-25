Illegal firearms recovered by JMPD in Lufhereng arrest

Investigation into the origin of the weapons is ongoing.

Two suspects have been arrested, and illegal firearms recovered when Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit officers intercepted a vehicle during a targeted crime prevention operation.

The duo were handcuffed in Lufhereng, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon, 24 August 2026.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that TRU officers conducting routine crime-prevention patrols received operational information about an impending illegal firearm transaction in the Lufhereng area.

Operation

Fihla said the information detailed two male suspects operating a white Toyota Vitz.

“Officers were deployed to the area and set up targeted surveillance. Shortly thereafter, officers spotted a vehicle matching the exact description with two male occupants inside.

“Officers activated their blue lights and sirens to perform a tactical interception, successfully bringing the vehicle to a safe stop,” Fihla said.

Arrest

Fihla added that the suspects were ordered to exit the vehicle “under secure conditions.”

“Upon introducing themselves and obtaining consent to search the vehicle, officers discovered 1 x Rifle (with magazine), 1 x Pistol (with magazine) and live Ammunition (matching calibre).

“Both suspects were immediately detained on-site. All relevant role players, including the South African Police Service (Saps) Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), were called to the scene to secure evidence and conduct forensic processing,” Fihla said.

Officers commended

The suspects face charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Investigation into the origin of the weapons is ongoing.

The JMPD commends the swift action of the TRU officers and remains committed to removing illegal weapons from the streets of Johannesburg to ensure the safety of our communities.

Westbury shooting

Last week, JMPD TRU officers arrested a high‑profile suspect tied to the Westbury mass shooting that left four dead.

Acting on a tip‑off, officers intercepted the suspect in Lenasia South, recovering an illegal revolver and later a submachine gun with live ammunition.

The suspect faces charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and prohibited weapons, with investigations continuing into his role in the deadly gang‑related attack