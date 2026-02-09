Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Two illegal miners shot and killed in gun battle with police in Carletonville

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

9 February 2026

03:58 am

RELATED ARTICLES

A prolonged exchange, estimated to be two hours of gunfire, ensued between the suspects and police.

Two illegal miners shot and killed in gun battle with police in Carletonville

Two illegal miners, also known as zama zamas have been killed in a shootout with police on the West Rand. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Two illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, have been killed in a shootout with police on the West Rand.

It is understood that the gun battle occurred on Sunday morning in Carletonville.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the South African National Police Services (Saps) National Intervention Unit (NIU) led an intelligence-driven operation when they encountered the zama zamas.

“Information they had received indicated that there were illegal miners in possession of a large consignment of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Upon arrival at the targeted house at around 4am on Sunday morning, members observed suspects attempting to flee by jumping out through windows. The suspects immediately opened fire on police officers, and members responded accordingly,” Mathe said.

ALSO READ: One kidnapping suspect dead, two arrested in Eastern Cape

Gunfight

Mathe said a prolonged exchange, estimated to be two hours of gunfire, ensued between the suspects and police.

“As a result of the confrontation, two illegal miners were declared dead at the scene, two AK47s, two pistols and ammunition were seized.”

Surveillance

Mathe said that despite the operation’s high risk and intensity, no police officers were injured.

“The suspects identified as Basotho nationals are assessed as extremely dangerous and pose a threat to public safety, as they showed no hesitation in engaging police.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Police continue to conduct surveillance operations in the area to apprehend those who ran into the bushes,” Mathe said.

Investigations are continuing.

Wiandre Pretorius

Meanwhile, police have registered an inquest docket after Wiandre Pretorius, who was implicated in Witness D’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, took his own life.

It’s alleged that the 41-year-old shot himself at a petrol filling station in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday, 7 February.

According to the Saps, the incident unfolded in the presence of his partner, a police sergeant, following a dispute.

The exact circumstances of his death are being investigated.

ALSO READ: Six killed in Meyerton shooting, three suspects arrested

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Carletonville illegal miners illegal mining Police West Rand zama zamas

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News City of Ekurhuleni’s legal head denies receiving ‘loyalty bonus’ for protecting EMPD’s Mkhwanazi
News Paul O’Sullivan to testify in person at parliament’s ad hoc committee
Cricket Key players: Five members of the Proteas squad to watch at the T20 World Cup
Politics Msimanga seen as serious challenger in race for DA party leadership
News SIU ordered to return super cars believed to belong to tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News