Initiation ‘elders’ granted bail after damaging woman’s home over loud music

The elders allegedly also stole the woman's cash after trashing her home.

Four initiation ‘elders’ from Ga-Phooko village in the Sekgosese policing area have been granted bail after appearing in court on charges of malicious damage to property and theft of cash.

The men, aged between 28 and 42, allegedly damaged household items and stole money from a woman’s home after confronting her about playing loud music during initiation school periods.

Three of the accused were released on free bail while one was granted R500 bail during their second court appearance on 3 July 2025.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that “three of the initiation elders were released on free bail, while Phooko Moyahabo Edwin was granted R500 bail.”

The accused are Phooko Moyahabo Edwin (42), Ramare Mpho Godfrey (36), Selowa Kabelo (28), and Makhumisane Thabang (30).

Woman’s home trashed for not respecting cultural practices

The charges arise from an incident on 24 June, when the four initiation elders allegedly left their initiation school to confront the woman.

According to cultural practices during initiation school periods, community members are prohibited from playing loud music.

Mashaba explained that “upon arrival at the complainant’s premises, the initiation elders allegedly entered the property without permission and proceeded inside the house where the music was being played.”

During the confrontation, the men allegedly damaged various household items, including a DVD player, a plasma television, Wi-Fi equipment, chairs, and a microwave.

The complainant also reported that an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen during the incident.

Court proceedings

The suspects were arrested on 26 June following the opening of cases for malicious damage to property and theft.

Mashaba stated that the four accused made their first court appearance on 27 June, at which time they were remanded in custody until 3 July.

Police investigations continue, and the matter will return to court on 11 August, according to Mashaba.

Initiation elders warned

Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has called on community leaders and elders to ensure that cultural practices are conducted within the bounds of the law and that disputes are resolved through proper channels.

“No one is supposed to take the law into his or her own hands, even with the slightest provocation.

“There are avenues for members of the community to follow, including reporting the matter to law enforcement authorities or traditional leadership in their respective areas,” Lieutenant General Hadebe said.



