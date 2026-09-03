‘It’s not a luxury vehicle’: Patients robbed in hijacking

The North West MEC for Health, Sello Lehari, has strongly condemned the hijacking.

A patient transport vehicle was stolen in the Tladistad village near Makapanstad in Moretele, North West, on Tuesday evening.

Following preliminary investigations, it was established that the incident occurred on 1 September 2026 at around 20:38, after the driver had just dropped off an elderly patient who had been discharged from Jubilee Hospital.

An armed man approached the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the driver, ordering him to hand over his cellphone and wallet.

The driver was instructed to lie on the ground while the five patients travelling in the vehicle were robbed of their phones and ordered to exit the vehicle.

Suspects hijack vehicle

The perpetrators then fled with the department’s vehicle.

MEC Lehari expressed serious concern that a vehicle that provides an essential public health service was targeted, putting the lives and safety of patients and an employee at risk.

“We strongly condemn this senseless and criminal act,” Lehari stressed.

“A Patient Transport vehicle is not a luxury vehicle; it is a public health resource dedicated to transporting patients, including elderly and vulnerable people, safely to and from healthcare facilities,” he emphasised.

“There is absolutely no justification for hijacking a vehicle that is serving our communities,” said MEC Lehari.

Tracking systems activated to trace car

The department immediately activated its response mechanisms after receiving information about the incident.

The vehicle’s tracking system was activated, and its coordinates were shared with the relevant response teams.

It was later located at Kalkpunt near Rabosula village and recovered around 21:12, just less than 40 minutes after the hijacking.

Suspects flee the scene

According to reports from the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspects fled the scene.

The recovered vehicle was towed to Jericho Saps for further investigation, and a criminal case was opened at the scene of the hijacking at Tladistad.

“We are relieved that the vehicle was recovered and, most importantly, that there were no reported serious physical injuries to the driver or patients,” Lehari noted.

“We commend the officials and law enforcement agencies for their prompt response,” Lehari said.

Alternative transport arrangements for patients

“However, this incident remains deeply disturbing because no healthcare worker or patient should have to face the trauma and fear of being robbed at gunpoint while accessing or delivering healthcare services,” Lehari remarked.

Adding that the department has made arrangements for the remaining patients, who were supposed to be transported to Kgomo-Kgomo and Cyferskuil, to reach their hometowns safely, following the incident.

Lehari called on community members to work with law enforcement agencies to combat crime and protect public infrastructure and public servants who provide essential services.

‘The community suffers’

“Our healthcare workers and public health resources belong to the people. When these resources are attacked, it is the community that ultimately suffers.”

Lehari appealed to communities to reject and report criminal activities targeting healthcare workers, patients, and Departmental vehicles.

“We will continue working with SAPS and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of our personnel and the uninterrupted provision of healthcare services,” MEC Lehari concluded.