JMPD arrests over 100 motorists for driving under the influence

JMPD said it 'is deeply concerning' that 133 motorists were arrested in a single week

A total of 133 motorists were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during a week-long crackdown by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), highlighting the continued challenge of drunk driving on the city’s roads.

The arrests were made during intensified law enforcement operations conducted across Johannesburg between Monday, 14 September and Sunday, 20 September 2026.

Arrests

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said driving under the influence remains one of the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes.

“The arrest of 133 motorists in a single week is deeply concerning and serves as a reminder that far too many people continue to disregard the law and place lives at risk,” said Fihla.

He said specialised and operational units were deployed throughout the city to identify and remove intoxicated drivers from the roads.

“Our officers maintained a strong presence across all regions of Johannesburg and conducted targeted enforcement operations aimed at holding irresponsible motorists accountable. Drunk driving is not only illegal, but it is also a reckless act that endangers passengers, pedestrians and other road users,” he said.

Zero-tolerance

Fihla reiterated the JMPD’s zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving and warned that enforcement operations would continue.

“We want to send a clear message that there is no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol. If you intend consuming alcohol, make alternative transport arrangements, use an e-hailing service or appoint a designated driver. A single poor decision can have devastating consequences,” he said.

JMPD roadblocks and patrols

The JMPD said its officers would continue to conduct daily roadblocks and high-visibility patrols across Johannesburg as part of efforts to curb dangerous driving behaviour.

“Our commitment to safer roads remains unwavering. We will continue to enforce the law without fear or favour and take action against those who choose to put lives at risk,” Fihla added.

The department urged motorists to act responsibly and help create safer roads for all residents.