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JMPD busts Joburg operation altering expired food and stashing stolen cables

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

18 June 2026

07:54 am

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Officers discovered individuals selling goods from informal trolleys.

JMPD busts Joburg operation, altering expired food and stashing stolen cables

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have exposed a dangerous inner‑city operation where expired food was chemically altered. Picture: JMPD.

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Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have exposed a dangerous inner‑city operation where expired food was chemically altered and suspected stolen municipal cables were hidden.

The discovery was made during a high‑impact service delivery operation in the CBD on Wednesday.

Service delivery operation

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers observed individuals selling goods from informal trolleys.

“As officers approached the vendors to verify their compliance with city bylaws and check their immigration status, the individuals abandoned their trolleys and fled on foot,” he explained.

Officers pursued the suspects into a building at the corner of Edith Cavell and Plein Streets. Inside, they uncovered a large‑scale counterfeit packaging operation.

“Officers found vast quantities of expired perishable goods, including juices and yoghurts. Further investigation revealed that the individuals were allegedly utilising chemical thinners to erase original expiration dates from the packaging before applying fraudulent stickers with falsified, extended expiry dates,” Fihla said.

Cables

He added that officers also discovered cut electrical cables inside the premises.

“The cables are highly suspected to be stolen municipal infrastructure, which directly contributes to the city’s ongoing battles with power disruptions and infrastructure theft. No arrests have been made at this stage.

“Officers will maintain a strong, continuous presence to monitor the area, and a thorough investigation is underway to track down the perpetrators. Those who are at fault will be caught and put to book,” Fihla said.

Picture: JMPD

The expired consumables and suspected stolen cables have been confiscated.

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Bylaws

JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca, visited the scene immediately after the discovery.

“What we uncovered today is not just a violation of municipal bylaws, but a direct and dangerous assault on the health and safety of our residents.

“Selling expired food by maliciously altering dates shows a complete disregard for human life.

“Furthermore, finding suspected stolen electrical cables on the same premises underscores how these illicit networks damage our city’s infrastructure. We are intensifying our high‑impact operations, and we will not hesitate to clamp down on those who exploit our inner city for criminal gains,” Jaca said.

A warning to residents

The JMPD urged residents to remain vigilant when buying from unregulated vendors and to report suspicious activity to its hotline: 011 375 5918 or 0800 002 587.

Read more on these topics

cable theft City of Johannesburg (COJ) Johannesburg CBD (Joburg) Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) service delivery

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