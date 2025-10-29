JMPD and Hawks bust illegal gold refinery in Booysens, Joburg

Gold-bearing material and processed gold with an estimated street value of R1,000,000 was seized.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a clandestine gold refinery in Johannesburg

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the Hawks, and private security have made a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal mining and handcuffed the suspects in Booysens on Tuesday.

Intelligence

The operation conducted by the JMPD K-9 Unit, in collaboration with the Hawks and private security, follows intensive intelligence-gathering and surveillance.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the raided facility is believed to have been operating as a key processing hub for illegal mining (Zama Zama).

“While the facility holds legal registration to process precious metals, investigations revealed it was illegally processing gold-bearing material for illegal miners, a contravention of its registered mandate.

“Four suspects were arrested on the scene. This includes three individuals, two males and one female, identified as suspected illegal miners (Zama Zamas) and the male manager of the facility,” Fihla said.

ALSO READ: Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein

Gold

Fihla added that the suspects have been formally charged with the contravention of the Precious Metals Act (possession and dealing in precious metals) and bribery after they attempted to bribe the officials with R20 000 for their release.

“Authorities seized gold-bearing material and processed gold with an estimated street value of R1,000,000. The facility has been shut down pending further investigation.”

‘Clear message’

JMPD Acting Chief of Police, Acting Commissioner Eldred Fortein, said the joint operation sends a clear message.

“The JMPD, alongside the Hawks, is aggressively targeting the entire value chain of illegal mining. We are not just focusing on the individuals underground, but on the sophisticated, illegitimate infrastructure, like this refinery, that enables illegal miners to operate.

“We will continue to disrupt these criminal networks that threaten the safety and economic stability of our city,” Fortein said.

Court

Fihla said the arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

The JMPD said together with its stakeholders, it remains “resolute in targeting the criminal enterprises” supporting illegal mining activities in Joburg.

ALSO READ: Five bodies with gunshot wounds found near Sun City mine