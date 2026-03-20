JMPD officer Johannes Makgatle to be charged for allegedly aiding KT Molefe

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has announced that one of its officers, Johannes Makgatle,

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has announced that one of its officers, Johannes Makgatle, will be charged for the alleged misuse of state resources.

JMPD vehicle

The JMPD investigation found that Makgatle misappropriated a council vehicle while off duty, confirmed spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Makgatle allegedly utilised the departmental vehicle to drive to Molefe’s home address and the surrounding block before returning to his own residence.

Earlier reports claimed Makgatle had been arrested, but Fihla said this was not the case.

“I can confirm that he’s not arrested. Currently, he is on suspension, and the matter has been referred to internal prosecution, and formal charges will then be served in due time,” he told The Citizen.

“The JMPD Internal Affairs Unit has officially finalised its investigation. The final feedback report was reviewed and signed off by the Chief of Police, Commissioner P. Jaca, on March 3, 2026.”

Investigation

Fihlka said the investigation found no evidence to substantiate claims that state systems or resources were used to assist Katiso Molefe on the day of his arrest in December 2024.

“Due to a lack of specific information (such as registration numbers or vehicle types), the investigation could not prove that Officer Makgatle requested or disclosed information regarding a suspicious vehicle to Molefe.

“No evidence was found, nor was any information received, regarding vehicles being registered or licenses renewed by Officer Makgatle on behalf of Molefe in exchange for gratification,” Fihla said.

Breach

Fihla said the investigation did substantiate a breach of the JMPD Vehicle Policy.

“It was established that on the day in question, Officer Makgatle reported for duty but was sent home due to illness,” Fihla said.

“The investigation found that Officer Makgatle misappropriated a council vehicle without permission while off-duty. He utilised the departmental vehicle to drive to Molefe’s home address and the surrounding block before returning to his own residence.

“He failed to obtain an Occurrence Book (OB) entry from the radio room or request permission from his direct supervisor for the use of the vehicle. While his presence at the address was confirmed, the investigation could not verify if Molefe was inside the vehicle at any point,” Fihla said.

Allegations

Makgatle was identified by top cop General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as a close associate of businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, who was arrested.

“I wanted to draw your attention to demonstrate before this commission that there is other involvement of police officers, an example that I’m putting here is one police officer from Johannesburg Metro. This police officer is a very close associate of the arrested Mr Katiso Molefe.

“On the 5th of February, 2025, this Metro police officer, Joannes Makgatle, who works at JMPD, deposited a statement, an affidavit, during the investigation that was conducted by GCI Opps, following the arrest of Mr Molefe, said Mkhwanazi.

WATCH: Mkhwanazi testify about Makgatle

Video credit: News Live SA

Makgatle is currently on suspension. The matter has been referred for internal prosecution, and formal charges will be served in due course.

*This is a developing story