JMPD officers arrested for extortion and corruption

JMPD received a distress call from a concerned citizen who reported being extorted by officers.

Two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.

The arrests on Saturday followed a swift probe initiated by a public complaint.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received a distress call on Saturday from a concerned citizen who reported being extorted by officers.

Arrest

Fihla said the operation involved a coordinated effort from the JMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, which effected the arrests.

“The complainant alleged that officers demanded R8 000 after accusing their company driver of fleeing an accident scene. Acting on the provided vehicle registration, JMPD Internal Affairs quickly tracked the vehicle to a BP Garage in Parktown, where three officers were located.

A search of the officers and their vehicle uncovered R5,340 from two male officers, much of which could not be accounted for and was suspected to be illicitly obtained. Some of the money was found concealed within the vehicle. The two male officers were immediately detained at Jeppe SAPS on charges of extortion and corruption,” Fihla said.

Warning

JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca said the arrest of these two officers sends a clear message.

“There is no place for corruption within the JMPD. We are unwavering in our commitment to rooting out corrupt elements and ensuring that our officers serve with integrity and honour. We urge the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities, as their vigilance is crucial in helping us maintain a trustworthy police service.”

The JMPD has urged the public to report any corruption and unethical behaviour within the department by calling the JMPD Anti-fraud and Corruption Hotline: 0800 203 712 (Toll-free), or in person by visiting the JMPD Internal Affairs Directorate at Wemmer Complex No. 22, Loveday Street, Selby, Johannesburg.

“The JMPD is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within its ranks. We want to assure the public that we are taking decisive action against any form of corruption,” it said.

