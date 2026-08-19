JMPD scores major breakthrough in Westbury mass shooting

Four young men were gunned down in Westbury, south of Johannesburg, with others wounded.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit has scored a major breakthrough in the fight against gang violence, arresting a high‑profile suspect linked to a fatal Westbury shooting.

Officers also seized illegal firearms, including a submachine gun, during the arrest.

The suspect was handcuffed during an operation in Lenasia South, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon.

Information

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said TRU officers received credible information regarding a suspect linked to recent gang violence, while on high-visibility patrols in the suburb.

Fihla said the information related specifically to a tragic shooting incident in Westbury over the past weekend during which four people were gunned down.

“Acting swiftly on the tip-off, officers proceeded to Lenasia South Extension 4. Upon arrival, officers apprehended the suspect, who was found in possession of an illegal revolver with its serial number filed off.”

Tommy gun

Fihla said that during preliminary questioning, the suspect led officers to a second location in the same street, where a Tommy Gun (submachine gun) and live ammunition were pointed out and seized.

“The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and detained at the Lenasia South African Police Service (SAPS) station.

“He faces charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms and prohibited weapons, with further investigation underway regarding his involvement in the deadly Westbury shootings,” Fihla said.

Officers commended

The JMPD commends the TRU officers involved for their outstanding bravery, tactical sharpness, and relentless dedication to public safety.

Fihla added that their officers’ “vigilance, swift execution, and composure under pressure” directly resulted in taking dangerous, illegal weaponry off the streets and bringing a key suspect into custody.

“The JMPD also extends its sincere appreciation to Tracksecure Security Company for their valuable assistance during the operation. This collaboration underscores the strength of joint efforts between public law enforcement and private security partners in removing dangerous weapons and violent offenders from our streets.”

Crackdown

Fihla said the JMPD remains steadfast in its commitment to restoring law and order, dismantling gang networks, and ensuring the safety of all Johannesburg communities.

“The JMPD vowed to intensify its crackdown on gangs and illegal firearms, urging communities to stand firm against organised crime.”