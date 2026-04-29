Joburg CBD triple murder: ‘Criminals in South Africa act without fear’

No arrests have been made at this stage in the Joburg CBD triple murder case and the motive is still unknown.

Gauteng police are still searching after three men were shot and killed in broad daylight having breakfast at a McDonald’s on the corner of Smal and Jeppe streets in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

This was the second shooting incident reported over the long weekend in the CBD.

Police launch manhunt after deadly restaurant shooting

Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza confirmed Gauteng police were investigating a triple murder docket after three males, aged between 30 and 45, were shot and killed in a restaurant in the Johannesburg policing precinct on Monday.

Kweza said there had been no arrests at this stage and added the motive was still unknown.

“The victims were having breakfast at a restaurant when two unknown suspects fired at them. The suspects were wearing masks. The victims were certified dead on the scene,” he added.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said no stone will be left unturned during the investigation of the incident.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to come forward,” he added.

Experts warn of rising gun violence and weak enforcement

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan condemned the killings, describing them as shocking and horrific.

“Criminals in South Africa act without fear. The South African Police Service should, at this stage, urgently act to increase visible policing and employ strategies to regulate firearms better and to combat crimes relating to firearms.

“It is time police become proactive in policing instead of reactive,” she said.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said on Monday it appeared Ethiopian businesspeople were being increasingly targeted in the Johannesburg CBD, with this latest attack adding to growing concern.

Abramjee said though the motive remains unclear at this stage, the pattern of violence is raising questions around safety, organised crime, extortion and business rivalry.

City of Joburg MMC for public safety Moshe Koma noted with serious concern two fatal shooting incidents in the Johannesburg CBD involving Ethiopian nationals, believed to be targeted attacks.

“The first occurred on Sunday at Rahima Moosa and Von Wielligh streets. The second took place on Monday at McDonald’s on Rahima Moosa and Smal streets, where three people were killed inside the restaurant,” he said.

Authorities intensify investigations across multiple incidents

Koma said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) K9 and JMPD Tactical Response Unit were conducting active manhunt operations, with investigations intensified to ensure the suspects are located and arrested.

In a separate incident on Sunday, an Ethiopian national running a clothing shop was shot with a revolver on the corner of Rahima Moosa and Von Wielligh streets.

“CCTV footage shows three unknown black males approaching the area while displaying a photograph of the victim and inquiring about his whereabouts. A bystander directed them to the location.

“Two of the males entered the passageway of a building where the victim was present. The victim was declared deceased on the scene,” he added.

‘We cannot continue like this’

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice Prof Witness Maluleke said: “This was well-planned; moreover killings of this nature are not new and it is common. We have become accustomed to such incidents. A human life is no longer taken seriously. We should be worried as a country.”

Maluleke said a raft of new strategies to address this scourge was needed.

“We cannot continue like this,” he added.