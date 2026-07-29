BUST! Inside the multimillion‑rand vehicle licensing cartel in Gauteng and the Free State

The suspect alleged they are a big team operating in the South of Gauteng and Free State.

A suspected cartel member at the centre of a multimillion‑rand motor vehicle licensing fraud has been arrested in the Free State, in a major breakthrough for investigators who have been tracking the syndicate for the last three years.

The man was arrested in Parys on Tuesday night, 28 July 2026, during a joint intelligence‑led operation involving the RTMC’s National Anti‑Corruption Unit, Saps Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, and their cyber units among other law enforcement authorities.

The arrest came after members of crime intelligence obtained information indicating that a man was suspected of possessing the National Traffic Information System (Natis) at his private residence and was fraudulently assisting vehicle owners to renew vehicle licences.

IT specialist

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said on arrival at the location, law enforcement officials noticed a computer screen with a Natis logon screen on and a user number and password typed in, ready to execute any transaction.

“Natis printouts and reports from different provinces were also found at the scene. Black flash books, papers with vehicle licence plates, Natis credentials and identity numbers were also found.

“The suspect, believed to be an IT specialist, implicated transport department, ex-officials/ Natis users, and active Natis users from different provinces and the national department of transport,” Zwane said.

Picture: RTMC

Big team

Zwane added that the suspect alleged that the user numbers are bought from officials using memory sticks and that they are a big team operating in the South of Gauteng and Free State.

“They have infiltrated all the provinces as they can access Natis using credentials provided by their official contacts in all the provinces.

“They target all the DLTCs where the biometric system is not yet installed. They also have credentials of Private Vehicle Testing Stations and are able to capture/declare a vehicle roadworthy on the system,” Zwane added.

Picture: RTMC

Breakthrough

Authorities seized: a black cooler bag with documents, an HP laptop, and desktop computers.

Zwane said the arrest represents a major breakthrough in investigations into the activities of this syndicate.

“The RTMC and the police have been investigating this for the past three years and believe that more arrests are imminent.

RTMC CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi commended the team on the breakthrough, urging investigators to double their efforts to ensure all members of the syndicate are arrested and face the full might of the law.

Investigations are continuing, and the suspect is expected to appear at Parys magistrate court tomorrow, 30 July 2026