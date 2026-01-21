Five men shot dead outside Atteridgeville tuck shop

Police confirm five men were shot dead at a tuck shop in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

Gauteng police have confirmed the fatal shooting of five men in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting happened outside a tuck shop in Jeffsville.

Law enforcement is on the scene.

Tshwane district commissioner Major General Samuel Thine said the shooting happened around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

“Information indicated that there was a shooting. The police vehicle from the Saps Community Service Centre (CSC) reacted to the scene, and on arrival, they found that five people had been fatally wounded,” Thine said.

He said the police identified 9mm cartridges, indicating that a pistol was used in the incident.

Thine added that the suspects involved in the shooting have not yet identified, but Saps will interview witnesses for more information.

“It cannot be confirmed right now whether the suspects were travelling in a vehicle or were on foot, but it is confirmed that there is a suspect who was seen shooting. We still need to get witnesses to give us more details,” the major general said.

Four victims were passing by, one was about to exit tuck shop

According to Saps, four of the victims were passing by the tuck shop when the shooting occurred. One victim was about to exit the shop when shots were fired and died inside the tuck shop.

Thine said three of the victims have been identified and it is believed they are foreign nationals. The other two victims have not been identified.

Recently, at least 12 people died, and another 13 were injured in the horrific shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning on 6 December 2025.

