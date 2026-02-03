Crime

Six killed in Meyerton shooting, three suspects arrested

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

3 minute read

3 February 2026

08:15 pm

Eighteen other people sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Picture: iStock

Police have confirmed that six people have died after a shooting incident on the R59 in Meyerton on Tuesday afternoon.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Minibus ambushed en route to Lesotho

Addressing the media at the scene on Tuesday evening, deputy provincial police commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana said a white Nissan Juke accosted a minibus travelling from Park Station in Johannesburg to Lesotho.

“They started shooting at the [minibus] unprovoked, up to this place right behind us. The driver of the bus tried to avoid and push them off the road so that they don’t continue shooting at them and causing harm,” Kekana said.

“Fortunately, he managed to distract them. The Juke had to cross over the bridge – a small bridge here – and those passengers who were shooting jumped out of their vehicle…”

Suspects flee and hijack another vehicle

Kekana said the suspects then went up the bridge on foot, where they hijacked a Datsun GO.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) K9 and Vehicle Crime Investigation Units who happened to be driving past in unmarked vehicles came across the hysterical woman who had just been hijacked.

The woman pointed at the vehicle and explained what had just transpired, Kekana said.

ALSO READ: Four wanted suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

“Then a chase ensued up to the Kliprivier area, and they managed to get the vehicle because it landed in a ditch.

Arrests, casualties and ongoing investigation

“The three suspects jumped out, and later on, drones and helicopters were mobilised, and we managed to capture two suspects immediately, right there and then.”

The third suspect was arrested at a later stage with the help of Saps biological body fluid and explosive detection dogs.

Kekana said further digging revealed that the Nissan the suspects were driving in had been stolen in September 2025.

He confirmed that four females and two males were killed in the incident. All of them and the suspects are Lesotho nationals.

Eighteen other people sustained injuries during the shooting and as a result of the minibus rolling.

They are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“The [forensic] team is still on the ground, and the firearms are still being followed up. All the teams that were mobilised – from Meyerton Police Station, Kliprivier Police Station, private security, Midvaal Crime Prevention Wardens, K9, Public Order Policing and the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit – managed to assist each other,” Kekana said.

NOW READ: Experts slam rise in mass shootings

