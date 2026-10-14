Katlehong memorial service shooting leaves two ANCYL members dead, five others wounded

Police confirmed that a suspect handed himself over and is now in custody.

A memorial service in Katlehong turned into a scene of bloodshed when a gunman allegedly opened fire on a group of mourners, killing ANC Youth League members and injuring five others, including a child.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, 13 October 2026 at about 6.50pm in Sophangisa Street, Katlehong North, shortly after victims had left a memorial service for a member of a political party at Mogobeng Primary School.

Arrest

It is believed that some of the victims had bullet wounds to their heads.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili have since confirmed that a suspect handed himself over and is now in custody, while the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has taken over the investigation.

“Seven people were shot. Two men, aged 23 and 21, were declared dead at the scene. Five other persons, aged between 12 and 27, sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

Shooting

Initial reports indicated that the victims had been travelling from the memorial service when a man allegedly opened fire on them.

Muridili said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

ANC shock

The shooting triggered a major law enforcement response, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni attending the scene alongside emergency medical teams and detectives.

The ANC in Gauteng expressed shock and sadness over the attack.

“The ANC extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wishes those injured a speedy recovery during this difficult time,” the party’s Sochayile Khanyile said.

Khanyile welcomed reports that a suspect had handed himself over to authorities and urged investigators to ensure accountability.

“We urge the relevant law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those found responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law.”

Ekurhuleni crime

Meanwhile, DA Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane used the tragedy to renew calls for tougher action against violent crime in Ekurhuleni, describing the shooting as part of a growing pattern of bloodshed in the region.

“Ekurhuleni cannot become a killing field while the national government responds with speeches. We need arrests, intelligence and accountability,” Rasilingwane said.

Rasilingwane also called for Parliament’s police committee to summon senior police leadership to explain what it described as a failure to curb violent crime in the metro.

Politically motivated?

Investigators are expected to examine whether the shooting was politically motivated, given the circumstances surrounding the memorial service and the decision to transfer the case to the PKTT

Police have not announced any arrests beyond the suspect in custody, and investigations are continuing.