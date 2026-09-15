Woman kidnapped and raped in Kempton Park after calling Uber – no positive link to murders

The incident was included in the police's investigation into the deaths of women in and around Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein

A 34-year-old woman who disappeared after having lunch at Mosquito Park in Kempton Park last week was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted after getting into a Suzuki she believed was an Uber she had ordered.

The woman, who works at a hotel approximately 150m from the park, was allegedly driven towards Pomona by the purported Uber driver before another man entered the vehicle and restrained her. The Suzuki was subsequently driven into premises containing several trucks, where a third man allegedly entered the vehicle before she was sexually assaulted and lost consciousness.

She woke the following morning inside the same Suzuki she had been kidnapped in and was eventually forced out of the vehicle near Rhodesfield Gautrain station.

Uber driver went off course

Police have opened cases of kidnapping and rape following the ordeal, which comes as fear continues to grip Kempton Park after several women were found murdered in and around the area in recent months.

Kempton Park Saps spokesperson Dipuo Ditshego told The Citizen the woman had been at work when a friend invited her to have lunch at nearby Mosquito Park on Kingfisher Street. “The victim alleges that while she was on duty and went for lunch, she was invited by her friend to come to the park,” Ditshego said.

After lunch, she requested an Uber to take her back to work and a Suzuki arrived to collect her. According to her statement to police, the driver instead headed towards Pomona. “She was shocked when the Uber took her to Pomona. When she asked where they were going, the Uber driver did not say anything,” Ditshego said.

At least two male perpetrators

According to a subsequent statement issued by Kempton Park Saps, the driver stopped along Pomona Road, where another man entered the passenger side of the vehicle. The second man allegedly grabbed the woman from behind and restricted her movement before the vehicle entered what police described as a large company premises containing trucks. She was allegedly locked inside the Suzuki, whose colour and registration number she could not recall.

Police said a third man then entered the alleged kidnapping vehicle and placed a white cloth over her face. The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted, including being forcibly touched on her breasts and penetrated with fingers.

Ditshego said the woman had tried to resist her alleged attackers. “She tried to fight them; they overpowered her,” she said.

The woman subsequently lost consciousness and woke the following morning inside the same Suzuki. She told police that while being driven away she could see the Simba company premises before she was forced out of the vehicle near Rhodesfield Gautrain station.

Cloth over her face

She sought help after being dropped off and was taken to Kempton Park police station, where she reported what had happened.

Her cellphone, which she had used to request the ride, was allegedly taken by her kidnappers. The electronic record of the e-hailing request could now prove significant in identifying the vehicle and driver who responded to it. Saps has approached the e-hailing company as part of its investigation.

Kempton Park murders

Ditshego said police could not at this stage directly link the woman’s ordeal to the recent murders around Kempton Park. However, the incident was reported on Monday as being included in the police’s investigation into the deaths of women whose bodies have been discovered in and around Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein.

The kidnapping comes amid an intensified police operation following the discovery of several women’s bodies in the area. Investigators are examining possible similarities between the cases but Saps has cautioned against concluding that the deaths are linked until investigative and forensic work has been completed.

A case of kidnapping and rape is under investigation and the suspects remain unknown.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Kempton Park Saps on 011 393 8600 or provide information through the MySAPS app.