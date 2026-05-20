Three kidnapping suspects dead in shootout with KZN police

Police pounced after acting on intelligence information about the suspects.

Three kidnapping suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the gun battle occurred in Mariannhill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 20 May 2026.

Chase

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they pounced after acting on intelligence information about the suspects.

“Police collected intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted in connection with a Greenwood Park case of kidnapping and fraud, as well as being in illegal possession of firearms.

“Police spotted the suspects driving along Milky Way Road and attempted to stop their vehicle. The suspect defied the police’s instructions and sped off. Police gave chase, and during the operation, a shootout ensued,” Netshiunda said.

Shootout

He said the suspect’s vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

“Three suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shootout, and no police officer was injured. The suspects were found in possession of two firearms and several rounds of ammunition.”

The investigation is continuing.

Bodies disovered

Meanwhile, Limpopo police have launched investigations into a double murder case following the discovery of two bodies along a major highway.

The bodies were discovered along the N1 towards Beitbridge opposite Phase 8, Matswale, on Friday, 15 May at about 12:50pm.

Murder

According to police, officers were summoned to the scene after receiving a report about an alleged murder incident.

“Upon arrival, members found two adult males lying motionless on the ground,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Mokwena Tshepo of Matswale Phase 12 and 28-year-old Mbedzi Edzisani of Matswale Phase 03, sustained multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds and bruises to their bodies.”

Ledwaba said emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene, and both victims were certified dead.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist investigations to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Fully Vaughn Sefole, on 072 318 8094, the nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS App.