Kidnapping victim rescued, stolen Polo recovered as Mthatha police arrest four suspects

Police confirmed that the arrests were made within 72 hours.

Police have acted swiftly and pounced on four suspects aged between 26 and 33 in connection with two separate incidents of kidnapping and vehicle theft in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Police confirmed that the arrests were made within 72 hours by members of the Mthatha Central Saps Crime Prevention and Detectives.

The crimes were committed on Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 March 2026.

Kidnapping

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the first incident occurred at about 6am on Saturday at Mbana locality, Zimbane.

He said a 30‑year‑old man was allegedly assaulted by three suspects, aged between 26 and 28, before being forced into the boot of a Toyota Tazz, after which police were informed of the incident.

“The victim was later dumped in a certain locality’s dongas after the assault. Police were informed, and their swift response led to the arrest of all three male suspects involved,” Matyolo said.

“The male victim survived the ordeal and was taken to the hospital due to severe assault injuries. Motive behind the kidnapping and assault is alleged to be theft of a cellphone,” he added.

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Stolen vehicle

In a separate incident on Sunday afternoon, Crime Prevention officials tracked a stolen silver VW Polo in the Chris Hani residential area.

The vehicle was cornered in the Rosedale locality at about 3:45pm, and a 33‑year‑old male driver was arrested.

“Rightful, original registration plates and license disk were already removed from the vehicle,” Matyolo confirmed.

Court

All four suspects are expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 March 2026, facing charges including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), kidnapping, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Norman Modishana, applauded the officials involved for their swift response, saying their actions “ensured reported crimes were met with decisive arrests.”

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