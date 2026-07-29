KZN drug bust: Trio arrested, R1 million rock cocaine seized

The drug bust occurred in Kingsburgh, Amanzimtoti.

An intelligence-driven police operation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of rock cocaine worth over R1 million.

The drug bust occurred in Kingsburgh, Amanzimtoti, on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Drug bust

Police spokesperson Colonel Paul Magwaza said the trio was nabbed for dealing in drugs, and rock cocaine was also recovered

“Members from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit gathered intelligence on three suspects who had booked an apartment in a holiday resort in Kingsburgh. The suspects were alleged to be processing, packaging and selling rock cocaine from the apartment.”

Magwaza said police officers identified the exact apartment where the suspects were suspected to be, and they tactically moved towards the rooms.

“They knocked and announced themselves as police officers. When they entered the apartment, they found the suspects packing drugs. One suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.”

Cocaine

“Police searched the rooms and found rock cocaine with an estimated street value of over R 1 million, two sealing machines and a scale,” Magwaza said.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs and will appear at the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Picture: Saps

Drug lab

Last week, police struck another blow against organised crime, following a court‑ordered forfeiture of a Rietfontein property and cash linked to a R100‑million drug lab bust.

The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, granted a preservation of property order in terms of Section 50 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), Act 121 of 1998, against the property last month.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the order emanates from a takedown operation conducted on 27 November 2024, during which police uncovered a clandestine drug laboratory valued at approximately R100 million on a property in Rietfontein, Gauteng.

Van Wyk said a Mexican national was arrested at the scene.