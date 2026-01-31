KZN man gets life sentence for raping and assaulting his own mother

The mother described feeling horrified and violated by her son’s acts

A 32-year-old man who raped and assaulted his mother was given a life sentence by the Ngwelezane regional court on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the offences took place in the Nseleni area near Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2024.

She added that the mother and son lived in the same homestead but in separate rondavels.

Son rapes mother in KZN

“On the evening of 1 December 2024, the complainant was lying in bed with her minor granddaughter when the accused knocked on her door. Upon opening it, the accused began shouting at her, accusing her of speaking about him to other people,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

“Despite her denial, he made threatening remarks and proceeded to undress before physically assaulting her by slapping and punching her. He then forced her onto the bed and raped her, in the presence of the minor child.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the woman escaped with the child when she asked her son for permission to get water outside.

The two then fled to a neighbouring homestead.

Mother felt ‘horrified and violated‘

Ramkisson-Kara said the woman initially only told her neighbours that her son assaulted her, “due to shock and embarrassment”.

“The next morning, the complainant disclosed the full extent of the incident to a relative and was taken to the police station, where a case was opened.”

Although her son fled the scene, he was caught by his cousins two weeks later and handed over to the police.

In court, the mother’s statement was read out. She described feeling horrified and violated, saying she never imagined her own child would commit such a crime against her.