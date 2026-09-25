KZN man shot and killed after girlfriend and friend kidnapped in robbery

The man was shot in the face after returning from work.

Warning: This story contains details of violence and a fatal shooting.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the face and killed outside his girlfriend’s residence following a kidnapping and robbery that occurred in Buffelsdraai, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), officers were called out to the area at around 1.12am on Friday, 25 September.

Night out gone wrong

Upon arrival, officers found that two suspects had approached a man and a woman speaking to each other on the main road.

The woman was reportedly on her way home after consuming alcohol at a neighbour’s residence when she met the man, who was a friend of her boyfriend.

According to the male victim, the suspects were dropped off by a white vehicle before approaching them and producing a firearm.

Suspects kidnap victims

Rusa noted that both victims were forced into the boot of a vehicle and driven further along Buffelsdraai Road.

The suspects stopped the car and allegedly assaulted the victims while demanding cash.

According to Rusa’s report, the woman told the suspects that there was a safe containing money at her residence.

Suspects led to the safe

The suspects proceeded to the property, where they forced open a burglar guard, gaining entry to the home.

The suspects broke through the burglar door in an attempt to access the safe. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

They removed a safe reportedly containing an undisclosed amount of cash and a licensed firearm belonging to the woman’s boyfriend, who was at work.

The woman was also forced to unlock her cellphone and access her banking application.

Transferred R10 000

The suspects checked her balance before transferring R10 000 from her account.

One suspect remained outside guarding the male victim, who was robbed of his smartphone and forced under a vehicle.

The second suspect was inside the residence with the woman, who lost consciousness but later regained it.

Fatal shot to the face

As the suspects were on their way out, leaving on foot, they encountered the woman’s boyfriend arriving from work in a dark grey VW Polo.

The 29-year-old’s VW Polo. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

They confronted him at the gate, shot him once in the face and fled in his vehicle.

Rusa paramedics declared the 29-year-old deceased at the scene.