KZN police arrest man after domestic assault claims go viral

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after a woman accused officers of inaction in a domestic assault case in Umlazi.

Social media was abuzz on Monday after a woman accused the police of inaction after she reported a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against her boyfriend at Umlazi police station on Friday.

“This is my final attempt for a call for help and to try and arrest this monster who has been abusing me physically from the day we started dating,” the 31-year-old woman posted on her Instagram stories.

Domestic violence case sparked widespread reaction

“I’ve opened four cases with fail because no police gets near him, and of course his father will bribe his way out, but today I’ve had enough.”

The woman said she has lied numerous times to her clients after incidents of abuse, and she has given them different excuses.

“What do I need to do or say to make everyone see that this is a cry for help?” she posted.

“I’m not posting for clout, but this is a cry for help.”

The victim further claimed that the suspect kicked her multiple times in the head on Sunday evening.

The KZN police said that 48 hours after the case was reported, the police arrested the suspect in connection with the victim’s assault and maliciously damaging her vehicle during a domestic violence-related incident on Friday.

Suspect arrested

The police said the suspect called the victim to her home to collect her belongings.

“Upon arrival the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a pipe and bit her, whilst also assaulting her with his hands,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said.

“The victim reportedly ran back to her vehicle, and the suspect followed her and damaged the rear windscreen of the vehicle.”

Saps said the victim is currently in hospital due to burn wounds she allegedly suffered when she was setting alight the suspect’s car, which she burnt to ashes.

“Once discharged from hospital, she will face countercharges of assault and malicious damage to property,” the police said.

History of opening cases against each other – Saps

According to the Saps, the two partners have a history of opening cases against each other.

The police said that the court has heard these cases, which do not necessarily involve domestic violence.

“Police are encouraging partners in a romantic or any domestic relationship to resolve their differences amicably or seek help from their trusted confidants so that they do not resort to violence,” the Saps said.