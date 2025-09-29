KZN police dismantle extortion syndicate, three arrested

Two of the suspects are believed to be extortion kingpins in the areas of Eshowe and Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) organised crime unit have dismantled an extortion syndicate and arrested three suspects, two of whom are believed to be extortion kingpins in the areas of Eshowe and Durban.

The suspects were arrested during an operation on Friday.

Search warrant

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that during the operation, the organised crime unit officers, working together with tactical response teams from Empangeni and Durban, as well as other law enforcement agencies, executed a warrant of arrest at a residence in the Ntumeni area of Eshowe.

“When police arrived at the residence, they found two security guards and one of them was found in possession of a firearm whose serial number had been filed off. He was duly arrested for being in possession of a prohibited firearm.

“Inside the house, police arrested a 42-year-old suspected extortionist. An undisclosed amount of money was found in the house and was seized. Three vehicles, also believed to be the proceeds of crime, were seized, and the Asset Forfeiture Unit has begun the process of preparation of preservation orders,” Netshiunda said.

Arms and ammunition

Netshiunda added that a simultaneous operation was held in Durban on the same day, which led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

“He was found in possession of a licensed firearm and ammunition. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing. The suspects are believed to have been extorting money from owners of student residences and from businesses, especially those owned by foreign nationals.”

Netshiunda said the suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 September 2025.

JMPD officers arrested

In July, two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.

The arrests followed a swift probe initiated by a public complaint.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received a distress call from a concerned citizen who reported being extorted by officers.

Fihla said the operation involved a coordinated effort from the JMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, which effected the arrests.

