KZN police launch manhunt after suspects shoot and kill Greytown station commander

Police say no stone will be left unturned in the search for at least 10 suspects who fled the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed a station commander and wounded another police officer during a shootout in Greytown on Thursday afternoon.

The station commander, a lieutenant colonel, was responding to a business robbery in progress alongside other officers when the shooting occurred. She was leading the response.

Chase and shooting

During the incident, the shop owner was shot and left injured, while employees were assaulted in Greytown.

According to KZN police, they will leave no stone unturned in the search for at least 10 suspects who fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum, and the police, led by the station commander, working together with private security, gave chase and caught up with the suspects on the R33 Road towards Msinga.

A shootout ensued between the suspects and the police, where the suspects shot at the station commander, who was declared deceased at the scene.

‘Shot during incident’

A sergeant was shot in the arm and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

Two of the suspects were shot and fatally wounded while another suspect was injured.

He was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard, while the other suspects evaded arrest and fled into the mountain.

‘A state attack’

KZN acting provincial commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba said police would know no sleep until those responsible for killing the station commander are brought to book.

“An attack to police officers is an attack to the state, and police will use every available resource to trace the suspects,” Makoba said.

“The suspects will know no peace and police hunt them day and night,” Makoba warned.

“On behalf of the management of police in KwaZulu-Natal and the entire workforce, I send our heartfelt words of condolences to the family of the fallen heroine.”

“The least we can offer now is justice, and we shall find the suspects, dead or alive”, Makoba concluded.