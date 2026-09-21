KZN school violence: Security guard killed, three matric pupils shot

Hlomuka expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased security officer.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned two violent attacks at schools in the province, including a fatal robbery at Inanda Comprehensive High School and the shooting of three matric pupils at Bukimvelo High School.

A security officer was reportedly killed during a robbery at Inanda Comprehensive High School on Friday night, 18 September, while three Grade 12 pupils sustained serious injuries after a gunman opened fire outside Bukimvelo High School in the Ezibayeni Circuit.

Hlomuka expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased security officer, while calling for urgent police investigations into both incidents.

The MEC is expected to visit Inanda Comprehensive High School on Monday, 21 September, to engage with school management, staff and relevant stakeholders following the fatal attack.

Three matric pupils shot outside KZN school

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, an unknown gunman opened fire on a crowd of pupils leaving Bukimvelo High School at approximately 4pm on Friday.

The pupils had attended a Physical Sciences revision session and were leaving the school premises when the shooting occurred.

The three injured Grade 12 pupils were identified as Mthethwa Khetha, Hadebe Thandolwethu and Mahlaba Sbahle.

They were immediately taken to hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary information indicated that one pupil sustained a serious arm injury resulting in a fracture, while another suffered injuries to both legs.

The department said the matter had been reported to the South African Police Service (Saps), and investigations were underway. The suspect remained at large at the time of the statement.

Hlomuka condemned the shooting, describing it as an appalling act of violence that had no place in or around schools.

“We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence against our learners. It is unacceptable that our children should be subjected to gun violence right outside school premises,” he said.

“Our schools must be places of safety, learning and development, not places where learners fear for their lives.”

Department to provide psychological support

The department said its Specialised Needs Education Services (SNES) team would be deployed to Bukimvelo High School on Monday to provide psychological support to pupils.

A team of circuit managers would also visit the affected families to provide the necessary support.

Hlomuka said the department would continue to monitor the injured pupils’ condition and called on anyone with information about the shooting to report it to the police.

The department also reiterated its commitment to working with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to strengthen school safety.

MEC condemns fatal robbery at Inanda school

In a separate statement, Hlomuka condemned the fatal attack at Inanda Comprehensive High School, where a security officer was reportedly killed during a robbery on Friday night.

The MEC expressed concern over criminals targeting educational institutions.

“Schools must remain safe spaces for teaching and learning, and it is unacceptable that criminals should target our schools and put the lives of learners, educators and support staff at risk,” he said.

Hlomuka also acknowledged the trauma the incident may have caused the school community.

The department said it would work with the school and relevant safety and security stakeholders to assess the situation and identify measures to strengthen security.

The MEC called on law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the robbery and ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

He also urged community members with information that could assist the investigation to share it with Saps.