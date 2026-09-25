Suspect in Crime Intelligence murders killed in KZN police shootout

The suspect was killed in a gun battle on Friday morning, 25 September 2026

One of the suspects linked to the killings of two Crime Intelligence members in April has been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The suspect was killed in a gun battle on Friday morning, 25 September.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police arrested five other suspects.

“One suspect who was wanted for the killing of two Crime Intelligence officers was shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at Emaplasini in Inanda, and five of his accomplices were arrested during an operation at various areas of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

“Soon after Captain Louis Nel and Sergeant Mandla Khuzwayo were ambushed in Mount Edgecombe in April 2026, a prosecutorial-guided investigation was launched, and in the early hours of Friday morning, an intelligence-led multidisciplinary operation was conducted,” Netshiunda said.

Shootout

Netshiunda added that police arrested five suspects in Pinetown, Amanzimtoti, Mandeni and Newlands West.

“The sixth suspect refused to obey police instructions and was shooting from inside the house for about three hours. Negotiations went on until he released his girlfriend, who was inside the house.

“The suspect was eventually shot and fatally wounded during the operation, and a Special Task Force officer was shot in the hand but is in good spirits after receiving first aid and medical attention,” he said.

The arrested suspects are being processed and are likely to appear in court on Monday, 28 September 2026.

Crime Intelligence

The South African Police Service (Saps) mourned the deaths of Nel and Khuzwayo, both attached to Crime Intelligence, following a brutal ambush in Durban on 30 April.

The officers were travelling in an unmarked state vehicle when unknown assailants opened fire in a hail of bullets. Nel died instantly, while Khuzwayo succumbed to his injuries weeks later after battling for his life in hospital.

Killings condemned

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane condemned the killings, describing them as a direct attack on the authority of the state and the country’s crime‑fighting capability.

Dimpane stressed that Saps will intensify efforts to protect its members and ensure those responsible are prosecuted.

Dimpane added that the deaths highlight the daily dangers faced by police officers and reaffirmed Saps’ commitment to enhancing safety measures for its members. A dedicated team is pursuing all leads to track down the perpetrators.

Funeral

Nel was laid to rest on 8 May in Durban, with dignitaries including KwaZulu‑Natal Premier Thami Ntuli and Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi attending.

Condolences were extended to Khuzwayo’s family, friends, and colleagues, with Saps pledging justice for both officers.

The ambush has sparked renewed concern over the targeting of police officers in South Africa, reinforcing calls for stronger protections and swift accountability for those who attack law enforcement.