KZN stabbing incidents: One dead, one driven to hospital in e-hailing ride

Recent crime stats showed that KZN recorded almost 1 200 murders and over 1 600 attempted murders in three months.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has seen as least two violent stabbing incidents in the space of few hours on Saturday.

One incident saw a man stabbed to death after a birthday party, while the second victim was rushed to hospital by an e-hailing driver in a separate incident.

Police have yet to confirm any arrests, but a private security company relayed their findings after attending both scenes.

Stabbed by ‘drinking buddy’

A 35-year-old man died along the side of the road in Waterloo shorty before 1:30pm on Saturday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) paramedics attended the scene after receiving a call for urgent medical assistance.

The victim had sustained a single stab wound to the side of his chest, with bystanders explaining the cause of his injury.

“Witnesses revealed that he had been consuming alcohol at a nearby tavern during a birthday celebration before leaving with a drinking buddy, who stabbed him during an altercation,” Rusa stated.

Reaction officer began combing the area for suspects after they were informed but did not report any successful arrests.

‘Stabbed with broken beer bottles’

Meanwhile, roughly 15 kilometres south, in Mount Moriah, a man was loaded into an e-hailing vehicle after a violent altercation.

Rusa officers were on scene at roughly 2pm where they found the victim’s friends attempting to get the man to hospital.

“The victim was stabbed by a group of men at a local tavern. According to the information received, the man was stabbed with broken beer bottles,” Rusa stated.

Rusa confirmed that the motive for the attack was still unclear and that, as of 4pm, the condition of the victim was unknown.

Quarterly police crime statistics show that KZN recorded 1 193 murders, 1 670 attempted murders and 7 535 assault GBH cases between January and March this year.

Public places — including liquor outlets, restaurants, spaza shops and open streets — were the location of 703 of those murders in that three-month period.

