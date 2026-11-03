Life-saving dialysis equipment targeted in corruption plot, Hawks secure conviction

What may have appeared to be a lucrative venture ultimately unravelled.

A 38-year-old Mpumalanga man has been convicted and sentenced after a Hawks sting operation exposed a corruption scheme involving the theft of life-saving dialysis equipment worth nearly R47 000 from a Trichardt medical facility.

Thabiso Steven Mokwana appeared in the Evander Regional Court where the sentence was handed down.

Conviction

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), in Mpumalanga has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Mokwana.

What may have appeared to be a lucrative venture ultimately unravelled under the meticulous scrutiny of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) based in Secunda.

Mokwana pleaded guilty to the charges. He was sentenced to a fine of R6 000 or two years’ imprisonment for corruption; 18 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for conspiracy and inducing another person to commit a crime; and two years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for theft.

Theft

The conviction stems from an incident on 22 May 2024, when the manager of a Dialysis institution alerted the Secunda Hawks after Mokwana allegedly approached him with a corrupt proposal. Mokwana sought to persuade the manager to steal dialysis consumables from the facility in exchange for R5 000.

Recognising the gravity of the proposition and its potential impact on healthcare services, the manager reported the matter to the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said an unconventional investigation was authorised, culminating in a controlled operation.

Arrest

Nkosi said the transaction proceeded under the watchful eye of investigators, and the accused was arrested immediately after the dialysis equipment had been loaded into a Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle.

“In a display of investigative acumen and operational dexterity, members of the Secunda SOCI gathered compelling evidence that left little room for equivocation.

“The successful prosecution underscores the Hawks’ unwavering commitment to combating corruption and protecting resources intended to preserve and improve lives.”

Criminal schemes

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, praised the collaborative efforts that led to the conviction.

“Corruption is an insidious scourge that erodes public trust and threatens the integrity of essential institutions. This conviction demonstrates that those who seek to enrich themselves through dishonest means will find no sanctuary from the law.

“The Hawks remain steadfast in dismantling criminal schemes that undermine the rule of law and jeopardise critical services relied upon by our communities,” said Gerber.

The DPCI said Mokwana’s conviction serves as a stern warning that corruption, conspiracy, and theft are not pathways to prosperity, but roads that invariably lead to accountability.