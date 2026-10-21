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Life sentence for predator who raped pensioner after breaking into her home

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

21 October 2026

04:55 am

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The 61-year-old woman was asleep in her home at night when she was suddenly awoken by someone touching her.

Life sentence for predator who raped pensioner after breaking into her home

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A 41-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) man who raped an elderly woman after breaking into her home while she slept has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with crucial evidence left behind at the crime scene helping investigators track him down and secure his conviction.

Joseph Lebenya appeared in the Vryheid Regional Court on Tuesday 20 October 2026, where the court handed down the sentence.

The court sentenced him to a further five years for housebreaking, following an incident that occurred in Bhekuzulu Township within the Vryheid policing precinct on 17 December 2023.

Rape

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the 61-year-old woman was asleep in her home at night when she was suddenly awoken by someone touching her.

“As she was trying to establish what was happening, an unknown intruder covered her mouth with his hand, undressed her and raped her. The assailant had gained entry through one of the windows in the house,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza.

“After he was done, the victim and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation, during which she managed to get hold of the suspect’s jacket. The assailant fled, leaving his jacket behind, which contained his cellphone in one of the pockets.”

Arrest

The matter was reported at Vryheid police station, and the Vryheid Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) was assigned the case docket for investigation.

Magwaza said the investigation began and, based on the evidence collected, detectives identified the suspect as Joseph Lebenya.

“At that time, Joseph had fled the area. However, his freedom was short-lived as he was arrested on 15 May 2025 and was charged with rape and housebreaking. His bail was successfully opposed by the investigating officer.”

The trial commenced at the Vryheid Regional Court, where he was subsequently found guilty. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

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