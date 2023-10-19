Deadly Delmas ‘turf war’: Limpopo ANC leader Simon Mathe killed in possible hit

ANC businessman Simon Mathe was gunned down in his gold Jaguar SUV after a dramatic chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Bullet holes riddle the gold Jaguar SUV in which ANC bigwig and businessman Simon Mahte was killed. Picture Springs Advertiser

Former South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and Limpopo member of the provincial legislature Simon Mathe was gunned down in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday afternoon in a possible hit.

The former trade unionist-turned-entrepreneur was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting near Springs at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Mathe and one of his protectors were fatally wounded while his second bodyguard remains in a critical condition in a local hospital. Two female passengers were also injured.

ANC Limpopo leader Mathe celebrated tender

According to sources in law enforcement, Mathe was allegedly celebrating being awarded a major mining tender on the far East Rand at a local restaurant.

The gold Jaguar SUV in which he was travelling, with personalised numberplates that another source said was unregistered, was ambushed on the R55 near Springs by two vehicles. Shot were fired and the Jaguar forced off the road into an adjacent mealie field.

ALSO READ: Concerns mount over political killings ahead of 2024 elections

Dramatic car chase

An internal police report that The Citizen has seen, detailed how the assailants then followed the Jaguar and fired at the occupants at close range. Mathe and one of his protectors were declared dead on the scene.

Springs Police confirmed the incident.

According to unconfirmed sources, Mathe’s killing was a reprisal for an attempt on the life of another Delmas businessman who cannot be named.

READ MORE: Former ANC councillor sentenced to two life terms for killing political rivals

Delmas coal mining boom

The source told The Citizen that the coal mining boom in the Delmas area and concomitant contracts for services, from security through to coal supply, has bred a turf war between local entrepreneurs vying for the same pot of cash with ongoing attempts at eliminating any form of competition.

Mathe: From Samwu to party politics

The former secretary general of Samwu turned to party politics during the 2019 national elections after being voted out of office at the union in a vote of no-confidence.

Post the poll he served as a member of the ANC in the Limpopo legislature and was elected for two consecutive terms onto the ANC’s provincial executive committee.