Limpopo man arrested after body of girlfriend discovered inside pit toilet

On Friday, police said the man was found allegedly hiding.

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of his 40-year-old girlfriend at Ha-Lambani Mahagala village in the Vhembe District.

The body of the woman was discovered in a pit toilet at Ha-Lambani Mahagala on Sunday, 19 July.

Following the discovery, police appealed to her boyfriend to voluntarily report to his nearest police station, as they believed he could assist investigators with information.

On Friday, police said the man was found allegedly hiding at Ha-Lambani Vhufumba village following an intensive police search. He was arrested.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27/07, on a charge of murder. Police investigations are continuing.

Western Cape murders

Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape have launched a murder investigation following a shooting incident in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Friday afternoon, in which three men, aged 30, 31 and 32, were fatally wounded.

Police responded to a complaint at Mofala Street, Site B, where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that two unidentified armed men arrived at the premises and made enquiries about the victims before proceeding to a structure at the back of the property.

“Shortly thereafter, gunshots were heard. The suspects were then seen fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai motor vehicle, travelling in an unknown direction,” said police.

The motive for the attack forms part of the ongoing investigation, and detectives are pursuing all available leads. No arrests have been made. Police investigations continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or provide information anonymously via the #MySAPSApp mobile application.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.