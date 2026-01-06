Limpopo mob justice: One suspect dead, another in hospital

The two suspects were allegedly attempting to commit a house robbery,

Limpopo police are investigating an incident in which two suspects were assaulted by community members, resulting in one suspect dying.

The incident occurred at rental rooms in Manapyane village on Sunday, 04 January 2026, at approximately 9:30pm.

Mob justice

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the other suspect remains in hospital under police guard.

“It is alleged that three victims, two females and one male, were accosted inside a room by an African male suspect wearing a balaclava and allegedly armed with a firearm, who demanded money and cellphones.

“One of the victims managed to escape and alerted community members, who responded and apprehended two suspects. The suspects were allegedly assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

“They were transported to a local hospital for medical attention, where one later succumbed to the injuries,” Mashaba said.

ALSO READ: Police recover AK-47s and ammunition in Roodepoort, man arrested

Investigations

Mashaba said police have opened cases of attempted house robbery and murder.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned acts of mob justice and urges communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, but instead allow police to deal with criminal activities within the confines of the law.”

Anyone with information that may assist with investigations is urged to contact the investigating officer, Constable Malesela Galane, on 082 573 3978, or contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, visit the nearest police station, or submit information via the MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are continuing.

Limpopo crime

Meanwhile, Limpopo Police arrested two suspects in separate intelligence-led operations conducted on Sunday in the Lebowakgomo and Hlanganani policing areas, as part of ongoing efforts to combat serious and violent crime in the province.

“In the first incident, members of Lebowakgomo conducted a joint, intelligence-driven operation in Lebowakgomo Zone F. During the operation, a 40-year-old suspect was located and arrested in connection with a case of burglary at a residential premises reported in January 2026,” Mashaba said.

“In a separate operation on the same day, members of Giyani, in collaboration with Hlanganani Detectives and Visible Policing, conducted an operation at Olifantshoek Village in the Hlanganani policing area. The operation targeted suspects linked to a business robbery case reported in November 2025 at Hlanganani.”

Toy gun

Mashaba said the operation resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect.

“During the arrest, the suspect was also found in possession of a Powerline toy gun that resembles a firearm. Both suspects will soon appear before their local Magistrate’s Court.”

“Police investigations into both cases are continuing.”

ALSO READ: BMA arrests more undocumented foreign nationals entering SA illegally